Carney Chukwuemeka News: Features off bench
Chukwuemeka (muscular) featured off bench during Saturday's 2-0 victory over Augsburg, confirming he is back fit for Dortmund.
Chukwuemeka missed the previous two matches with a muscular issue but made his return in Saturday's win against Augsburg, coming on for the final four minutes and recording one tackle. The attacking midfielder continues to work his way back to full fitness after the brief setback. Moving forward, he is expected to resume his supersub role for the Black and Yellow.
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