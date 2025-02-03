Carney Chukwuemeka News: Loaned to Dortmund

Chukwuemeka completed a loan move to Dortmund from Chelsea, the club announced.

Chukwuemeka has yet to appear for Chelsea this season, and now gets a chance for minutes on loan to Dortmund. The midfielder should have a chance to shine for Dortmund, who have rotated consistently throughout the midfield. That said he likely won't slot into the starting XI straight away and could get stuck with a rotational role.