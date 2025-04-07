Carney Chukwuemeka News: Nets goal in start

Chukwuemeka scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 victory against SC Freiburg.

Chukwuemeka earned his first Bundesliga start Saturday, scoring a goal in 70 minutes of play. Since joining from Chelsea, the midfielder has maintained a depth option in the attack with one start in five league appearances, while also playing in two UCL games for BVB.