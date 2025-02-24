Fantasy Soccer
Carney Chukwuemeka News: Plays Saturday despite injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Chukwuemeka (undisclosed) appeared off the bench for 20 minutes in Saturday's 6-0 win over Union Berlin.

Chukwuemeka was bacl on the field Saturday depsite the claim that he needed more time, earning a spot on the bench against Berlin. He would see time, appearing for 20 minutes, notching a clearance and a chance created in the win. He has appeared twice off the bench in both of his appearnces with the club since joining on loan and will look to see more time now that he is fit.

