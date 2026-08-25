Cas Odenthal News: Scores in season opener

Odenthal scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Atalanta.

Odenthal made his first career Serie A start Sunday, opening the season at center back for Sassuolo. He marked the occasion with his first goal, an unassisted header in the 55th minute which tied the match at 1-1. He also created one chance on the attack. He didn't do much on the defensive end, finishing the 90 minutes with just one blocked shot.