Cas Odenthal News: Scores in season opener
Odenthal scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Atalanta.
Odenthal made his first career Serie A start Sunday, opening the season at center back for Sassuolo. He marked the occasion with his first goal, an unassisted header in the 55th minute which tied the match at 1-1. He also created one chance on the attack. He didn't do much on the defensive end, finishing the 90 minutes with just one blocked shot.
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