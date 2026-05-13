Casemiro Injury: Expected back for Sunday clash

Casemiro (undisclosed) returned to team training Wednesday after missing the goalless draw at Sunderland and is expected to be available for Sunday's clash against Nottingham Forest, according to the club.

Casemiro's return is well-timed given the significance of Sunday's fixture, which will serve as his final appearance at Old Trafford ahead of his departure from the club at the end of the season. The 34-year-old Brazilian has made 34 appearances this season and sits one goal away from reaching double figures in a single campaign for the first time in his career, adding an individual milestone to the occasion.