Casemiro Injury: Option to face Forest

Casemiro (undisclosed) is an option for Sunday's match against Nottingham Forest, according to manager Mickael Carrick. "Yeah, Case's available, I can speak for him since I've been here and met him and worked with him, he's been fantastic, what he's given us. I think the clarity helps, knowing the situation, to get his head in a place where he can give absolutely everything."

Casemiro was already likely to return Saturday and has now received the green light, as the Brazilian is fully cleared. This is major news for the club as they end the campaign, as he has been one of their more influential pieces lately, recording three goals in his last six appearances. He will likely be tasked with the starting role, notching nine goals and two assists in 33 appearances (32 starts) this season.