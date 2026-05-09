Casemiro headshot

Casemiro Injury: Ruled out for Sunderland clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2026 at 6:09am

Casemiro (undisclosed) is ruled out of Saturday's clash against Sunderland, according to the club.

Casemiro has been ruled out for Saturday's clash against the Black Cats and no details have been provided on the nature of the issue, leaving his return timeline uncertain. Casemiro has been a regular presence in Manchester United's midfield this season and his absence forces a reshuffle in the engine room, with Bruno Fernandes stepping deeper in the engine room while Mason Mount is finding a starting role as the number 10 to replace him numerically.

Casemiro
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now