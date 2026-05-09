Casemiro Injury: Ruled out for Sunderland clash

Casemiro (undisclosed) is ruled out of Saturday's clash against Sunderland, according to the club.

Casemiro has been ruled out for Saturday's clash against the Black Cats and no details have been provided on the nature of the issue, leaving his return timeline uncertain. Casemiro has been a regular presence in Manchester United's midfield this season and his absence forces a reshuffle in the engine room, with Bruno Fernandes stepping deeper in the engine room while Mason Mount is finding a starting role as the number 10 to replace him numerically.