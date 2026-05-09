Casemiro Injury: Should return against Forest

Casemiro (undisclosed) is expected to return for their match against Nottingham Forest, according to manager Mickael Carrick, per Simon Stone of BBC.

Casemiro was out for the club's last match but is already on the mend, as the midfielder is expected to be fit for their penultimate match of the campaign. This is major news as the Brazilian has been on a fine run of form, scoring in four of their past seven games. That said, if he is deemed fit, he should have a starting role waiting immediately.