Casemiro Injury: Won't play in season finale

Casemiro won't be available for Sunday's game against Brighton, according to manager Michael Carrick. "First of all on Casemiro, I was kind of decided that last week would be his last game. So, I think that went as well as we all could have hoped, to be honest. He's been fantastic and I've said a lot of things about Case, how well he's done for me since I've been here and for the whole club. It was decided it would be a good time for him to finish really."

The Brazilian is healthy and available for the final game of the season, but it was decided that he'd close out his United career at Old Trafford and not in an away game. Casemiro will now begin preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Brazil ahead of being a free agent in the summer following a 2025/26 campaign in which he recorded nine goals and two assists across 34 Premier League appearances (33 starts). This means either Mason Mount or Manuel Ugarte are likely to start next to Kobbie Mainoo in central midfield at the Amex Stadium, though neither is nowhere near Casemiro from a fantasy upside perspective.