Casemiro News: Bids farewell to United

Casemiro did not feature in Sunday's season finale against Brighton after coach Michael Carrick decided last weekend's emotional send-off at Old Trafford would be the fitting end to his Manchester United chapter, with the Brazilian veteran now set to represent Brazil at the World Cup this summer before assessing his club future as a free agent.

Casemiro departs Old Trafford having left a significant mark during his time in England, closing out the 2025/26 campaign with nine goals and two assists across 34 Premier League appearances (33 starts) in what proved to be his final season at the club. The veteran Brazilian midfielder now turns his attention to the World Cup with Brazil this summer, with his future at club level set to be determined once the tournament concludes as he enters the market as a free agent.