Casemiro News: Makes starting XI

Casemiro (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Sunday's clash against Nottingham Forest.

Casemiro received the green light after manager Michael Carrick confirmed he was fully available, earning a starting role in what figures to be a fitting send-off for the Brazilian amid the clarity surrounding his situation at the club. The midfielder has been one of Manchester United's more influential pieces in recent weeks, recording three goals across his last six appearances, and his inclusion in the starting lineup comes as little surprise given his importance to the side. He has notched nine goals and two assists in 33 appearances (32 starts) this season.