Casemiro News: Nets early opener

Casemiro scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Monday's 2-1 win versus Brentford.

Casemiro would find the back of the net via a header Monday, with the midfielder scoring the opener in the 11th minute. This continues a solid trend of play for him, as he has now bagged four goals in their past six outings. The Brazilian is now up to nine goals and two assists this season, a career-high for league goals in a season for him.