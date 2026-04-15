Casemiro News: Nets rare goal

Casemiro scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Monday's 2-1 loss versus Leeds United.

Casemiro was brilliant despite Monday's loss. He scored United's only goal and created four chances on top of that. It was always going to be a match that offered him plenty of chances on the ball, and it was nice to see him earn a goal contribution from that. He isn't a consistent offensive threat, but when he's given that much time on the ball he can make the most of it.