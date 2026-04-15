Casemiro headshot

Casemiro News: Nets rare goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Casemiro scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Monday's 2-1 loss versus Leeds United.

Casemiro was brilliant despite Monday's loss. He scored United's only goal and created four chances on top of that. It was always going to be a match that offered him plenty of chances on the ball, and it was nice to see him earn a goal contribution from that. He isn't a consistent offensive threat, but when he's given that much time on the ball he can make the most of it.

Casemiro
Manchester United
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