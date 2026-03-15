Casemiro News: Scores in win

Casemiro scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 win over Aston Villa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Casemiro found the back of the net in a rare instance of the defensive midfielder being involved in the offense. He's got a good chance of being in the mix for another goal against Bournemouth, a team which has let in 46 goals in 30 EPL games this season.