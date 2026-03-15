Casemiro headshot

Casemiro News: Scores in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Casemiro scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 win over Aston Villa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Casemiro found the back of the net in a rare instance of the defensive midfielder being involved in the offense. He's got a good chance of being in the mix for another goal against Bournemouth, a team which has let in 46 goals in 30 EPL games this season.

Casemiro
Manchester United
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