Casemiro News: Scores team's lone goal
Casemiro scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Newcastle United.
Casemiro scored his side's only goal of the game, heading home Bruno Fernandes's free kick delivery. Five of the midfielder's six league goals this season have now come from headers, and six goals overall already equals his best ever single season scoring record in the league.
