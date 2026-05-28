Casemiro News: Should anchor Brazil's midfield

Casemiro is expected to be one of Brazil's starting midfielders in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The veteran midfielder bid farewell to Manchester United at the end of the 2025/26 season, and while it remains to be seen where he'll play in 2026/27, he should be one of the first names in Brazil's team sheet in every game. Casemiro is coming off one of his most successful seasons from a goalscoring perspective, as he netted nine goals and added two assists for the Red Devils in 34 EPL appearances. He's likely to start next to another EPL standout, Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes, in midfield for Carlo Ancelotti's men.