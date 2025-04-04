Casper Tengstedt Injury: Back on the shelf

Tengstedt will miss Sunday's match versus Torino due to a relapse of his thigh injury, Verona announced.

Tengstedt had gotten hurt before the break but missed just one game and came off the bench in the last tilt. He'll take some exams to assess the damage and whether he'll have to skip further matches. Amin Sarr, Daniel Mosquera and Dailon Livramento will continue to shoulder the weight of the attack.