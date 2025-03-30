Fantasy Soccer
Casper Tengstedt headshot

Casper Tengstedt Injury: Ready for Parma game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Tengstedt (thigh) will be an option Monday versus Parma, Verona relayed.

Tengstedt will contain his absence to one game thanks to the international break but will likely see only limited minutes after two separate injuries almost in a row. Daniel Mosquera and Dailon Livramento have filled in for him in recent matches. He has scored and assisted once in his last six displays, adding 15 shots (four on target), three chances created and one cross (one accurate).

Casper Tengstedt
Verona
