Casper Tengstedt headshot

Casper Tengstedt Injury: Selected for Juventus game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Tengstedt (ankle) has been named in Verona's squad list to face Juventus on Monday.

Tengstedt is returning after missing four weeks due to a significant ankle sprain. He'll likely be eased into action, with Dailon Livramento or Antoine Bernede initially completing the frontline next to Tomas Suslov and Amin Sarr. He has scored and assisted once in his last five displays, posting 14 shots (four on target), two chances created and seven clearances.

Casper Tengstedt
Verona
