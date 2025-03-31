Casper Tengstedt News: Makes team sheet

Tengstedt (thigh) is on the bench for Monday's match against Parma.

Tengstedt is back from his injuries after one match out, with the forward finding a spot on the bench to face Parma. He was a regular starter before a pair of injuries that have prevented him from playing in all but one of the club's past seven matches, so he will hope to see a start again soon, starting in 18 of his 21 appearances this campaign.