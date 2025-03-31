Fantasy Soccer
Casper Tengstedt headshot

Casper Tengstedt News: Makes team sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Tengstedt (thigh) is on the bench for Monday's match against Parma.

Tengstedt is back from his injuries after one match out, with the forward finding a spot on the bench to face Parma. He was a regular starter before a pair of injuries that have prevented him from playing in all but one of the club's past seven matches, so he will hope to see a start again soon, starting in 18 of his 21 appearances this campaign.

Casper Tengstedt
Verona
