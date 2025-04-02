Casper Tengstedt News: Takes one shot against Parma

Tengstedt (thigh) had two touches and one shot (zero on target) in 31 minutes in Monday's 0-0 draw with Parma.

Tengstedt played half an hour after missing one game due to a thigh problem and, while he didn't have much volume, he could have decided the game late, but he sent a comfortable header over the crossbar. He might be managed for one or two more matches before recapturing a regular role over either Daniel Mosquera or Amin Sarr.