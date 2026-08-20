Cassiano Kiala headshot

Cassiano Kiala News: Signs long term extension with Bayern

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Kiala has signed a long term contract extension with Bayern Munich, the club announced.

Kiala joined Bayern's academy from Hertha in the summer of 2024 and made his professional debut this past December in a 4-0 win at Heidenheim under coach Vincent Kompany, becoming the second youngest debutant in club history in the process. Kiala is expected to continue being gradually integrated into the first team.

Cassiano Kiala
Bayern Munich
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