Cassiano Kiala News: Signs long term extension with Bayern
Kiala has signed a long term contract extension with Bayern Munich, the club announced.
Kiala joined Bayern's academy from Hertha in the summer of 2024 and made his professional debut this past December in a 4-0 win at Heidenheim under coach Vincent Kompany, becoming the second youngest debutant in club history in the process. Kiala is expected to continue being gradually integrated into the first team.
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