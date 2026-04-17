Castello Lukeba Injury: Late call against Frankfurt

Lukeba (adductor) has been able to increase his training load over the week and is a late call for Saturday's clash against Frankfurt, with a final decision to be made after the last training session, according to the club.

Lukeba had been ruled out last week after picking up an adductor injury during the clash against Bremen, but his progressive return to training is a more encouraging update than initially expected. The club will assess him after Friday's session before making their final squad decisions, with El Chadaille Bitshiabu having been the leading candidate to fill in at center-back if the Frenchman had to miss the call. Getting Lukeba back for such a crucial fixture in Leipzig's Champions League qualification push would be a significant boost for coach Ole Werner.