Castello Lukeba Injury: Late call against Leverkusen

Lukeba (adductor) returned to full team training Thursday after participating in the majority of sessions throughout the week, and is a late call for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen, according to coach Ole Werner.

Lukeba's progression through the week is an encouraging sign after the adductor issue kept him sidelined for three consecutive matches. Coach Ole Werner will wait until Friday's final training session before making a definitive call on his availability for what is a crucial top-of-the-table fixture. The center-back has been one of Leipzig's most reliable defensive presences this season, starting 22 of his 23 appearances, making his potential return a significant boost at both ends of a demanding week. His ability to complete a full session Thursday suggests he is closing in on full fitness, though the club will not take any unnecessary risks given the importance of the matches ahead. A return for the Leverkusen fixture would give manager Ole Werner a key defensive option as Leipzig push through the final stretch of Bundesliga campaign.