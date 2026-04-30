Castello Lukeba headshot

Castello Lukeba Injury: Late call against Leverkusen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2026 at 6:10am

Lukeba (adductor) returned to full team training Thursday after participating in the majority of sessions throughout the week, and is a late call for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen, according to coach Ole Werner.

Lukeba's progression through the week is an encouraging sign after the adductor issue kept him sidelined for three consecutive matches. Coach Ole Werner will wait until Friday's final training session before making a definitive call on his availability for what is a crucial top-of-the-table fixture. The center-back has been one of Leipzig's most reliable defensive presences this season, starting 22 of his 23 appearances, making his potential return a significant boost at both ends of a demanding week. His ability to complete a full session Thursday suggests he is closing in on full fitness, though the club will not take any unnecessary risks given the importance of the matches ahead. A return for the Leverkusen fixture would give manager Ole Werner a key defensive option as Leipzig push through the final stretch of Bundesliga campaign.

Castello Lukeba
RB Leipzig
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Castello Lukeba See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Castello Lukeba See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023