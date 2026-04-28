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Castello Lukeba Injury: Nearing full training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Lukeba (groin) completed large parts of team training Tuesday, according to his club.

Lukeba has been out for three games with a groin injury, but is on the mend and nearing a return, as the defender has trained with his teammates. He will now look to return to play this week as they face Leverkusen and be fit for the final three games of the season, starting in 22 of his 23 appearances this season.

Castello Lukeba
RB Leipzig
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