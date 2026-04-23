Castello Lukeba headshot

Castello Lukeba Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 6:33am

Lukeba (adductor) will miss Friday's clash against Union Berlin as his adductor problems have not improved, according to coach Ole Werner. "Castello will be absent. He is still suffering from adductor problems that have not improved. He has not participated in training this week. I do not think he will be absent indefinitely, but I cannot say with certainty that he will be ready next week."

Lukeba did not train at all this week, marking a setback after he had appeared to be progressing toward a return. The situation has become harder to predict given the back-and-forth nature of the recovery, with no firm timeline offered beyond ruling him out for Saturday. El Chadaille Bitshiabu is expected to continue filling in at center-back in his absence, with Lukeba's availability for the following week's clash against Leverkusen to be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Castello Lukeba
RB Leipzig
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