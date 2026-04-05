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Castello Lukeba Injury: Suffers adductor injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Lukeba is out for the time being due to an adductor injury, according to his club.

Lukeba is going to miss some time after an injury Saturday, as the defender is now suffering from an adductor injury. The club will watch his status closely, with the defender typically a starter for the club when fit. He is now likely to miss out on their next league match, with El Chadaille Bitshiabu as the leading option to replace him.

Castello Lukeba
RB Leipzig
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