Lukeba is pushing toward a return from a knee injury that kept him out for the last four matches after rejoining full team training on Monday, making him a late fitness decision for Wednesday's DFB Pokal clash against Bayern. That is an encouraging development for Leipzig, as the French center-back has been a locked-in starter at the back and his availability would give the defense a noticeable lift. In his absence, El Chadaille Bitshiabu and more recently Nicolas Seiwald have stepped in alongside Willi Orban to cover his spot.