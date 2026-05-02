Castello Lukeba News: Finds bench role

Lukeba (adductor) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen.

Lukeba came through Friday's final training session sufficiently for manager Ole Werner to include him among the substitutes after three consecutive absences caused by the adductor issue, with the club opting against taking any unnecessary risks given the importance of the matches ahead. The center-back has been one of Leipzig's most reliable defensive presences this season, starting 22 of his 23 appearances, and his presence on the bench offers a valuable option for a side heading into a crucial top-of-the-table fixture. His completion of a full session on Thursday had been an encouraging sign, and his return to the starting lineup is expected to follow imminently once coach Ole Werner is fully satisfied the adductor issue has settled.