Castello Lukeba News: Makes bench Saturday
Lukeba (adductor) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Frankfurt.
Lukeba (adductor) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Frankfurt as he returns from injury. The defender is eased back into action after missing the last match, with El Chadaille Bitshiabu starting in central defense in his place, though Lukeba could come on depending on the match scenario.
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