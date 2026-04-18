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Castello Lukeba News: Makes bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Lukeba (adductor) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Frankfurt.

Lukeba (adductor) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Frankfurt as he returns from injury. The defender is eased back into action after missing the last match, with El Chadaille Bitshiabu starting in central defense in his place, though Lukeba could come on depending on the match scenario.

Castello Lukeba
RB Leipzig
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