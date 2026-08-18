Cathal McCarthy headshot

Cathal McCarthy News: Extended, loaned out to Kilmarnock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

McCarthy signed a new contract with Hull City until the end of the 2030/31 season and has been loaned out to Kilmarnock for the 2026/27 campaign.

McCarthy made eight appearances (two starts) for the Tigers in the 2025/26 season, and with limited opportunities in the club's return to the EPL in 2026/27, the club has decided to send him out on loan. McCarthy should find a way to get steady playing time in the Scottish Premiership.

Cathal McCarthy
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now