Cathal McCarthy News: Extended, loaned out to Kilmarnock

McCarthy signed a new contract with Hull City until the end of the 2030/31 season and has been loaned out to Kilmarnock for the 2026/27 campaign.

McCarthy made eight appearances (two starts) for the Tigers in the 2025/26 season, and with limited opportunities in the club's return to the EPL in 2026/27, the club has decided to send him out on loan. McCarthy should find a way to get steady playing time in the Scottish Premiership.