Cavan Sullivan News: Assist off bench
Sullivan assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Charlotte FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.
Sullivan's assist marks his first this season. So far, it has seen the midfielder sporadically appear off Philadelphia's bench, with him logging four appearances (one start) in six Union games.
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