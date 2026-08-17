Cavan Sullivan News: Brace of assists

Sullivan assisted twice to go with six shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-2 win versus New York City FC.

Sullivan recorded two crucial assists in the Union's 3-2 comeback win over NYCFC. At just 16 years old, the midfielder has grown into an everyday starter, having started each of the club's last six league matches. During that span, he has notched two assists while creating eight chances, delivering 17 crosses, and making 10 tackles.