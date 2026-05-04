Cavan Sullivan News: Impressive in draw
Sullivan took two shots (one on goal), sent in five crosses, and took two corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Nashville SC.
Sullivan showed flashes of why he is considered one of the world's top emerging talents. The 16-year-old prodigy has started consecutive games for the first time this season. Considering Philadelphia are desperate for an attacking spark, he could see another start on the road against the New England Revolution on Saturday.
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