Cavan Sullivan News: Productive in Saturday's draw

Sullivan registered five shots (four on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Columbus Crew.

Sullivan started Saturday's match, just three days after he scored his first career goal in the loss to Orlando. The 16-year-old was very productive versus Columbus, recording season highs in shots (five) and shots on target (four) and acting as the most threatening attack on either team. He also recorded one tackle and one clearance on the defensive end as he played the full 90 minutes for the first time in his career.