Cavan Sullivan News: Scores as a sub in 4-3 loss

Sullivan scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 4-3 defeat versus Orlando City SC.

Sullivan came on as a sub just before halftime and managed to score despite his side's 4-3 defeat to Orlando. The 16-year-old scored his first MLS goal, despite having made his debut in 2024. He has started four games this season, including the three games before this in a row. This is the first time this season he has taken three shots and created more than one chance in a game, where he created five.