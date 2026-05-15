Cavan Sullivan headshot

Cavan Sullivan News: Scores as a sub in 4-3 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Sullivan scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 4-3 defeat versus Orlando City SC.

Sullivan came on as a sub just before halftime and managed to score despite his side's 4-3 defeat to Orlando. The 16-year-old scored his first MLS goal, despite having made his debut in 2024. He has started four games this season, including the three games before this in a row. This is the first time this season he has taken three shots and created more than one chance in a game, where he created five.

Cavan Sullivan
Philadelphia Union
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