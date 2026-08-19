Cavan Sullivan News: Sent off versus Miami

Sullivan picked up a red card during Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Inter Miami.

Sullivan had to leave the pitch shortly before the final whistle after an altercation with opposing players. The young winger will consequently be ineligible for the next visit to Austin and could return to action in a subsequent fixture against New York Red Bulls. He had found momentum prior to this contest, which was his seventh league start in a row. He has been playing on the right wing, a spot that could be covered by Quinn Sullivan if he's ready to start, or by Indiana Vassilev, who was recently used on the opposite flank.