Cayman Togashi Injury: Picks up ankle issue

Togashi subbed off during Saturday's 2-1 win over Toronto with an injured ankle, about which coach Gerardo Martino mentioned "It's pretty swollen and tomorrow morning he'll have some exams done.", Sydney Hunte of Scarves and Spikes reports.

Togashi is now questionable for future fixtures, with this injury coming in his first start of the season following some short appearances. While he hasn't been a regular option and remains without a goal or assist this year, losing him would reduce the squad's options, likely allowing Emmanuel Latte Lath to regain a spot in the front line.