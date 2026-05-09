Cayman Togashi News: Retains bench spot
Togashi (ankle) is on the bench for Saturday's game versus Los Angeles Galaxy.
Togashi is available despite dealing with a slight injury during the week, so he could replace Emmanuel Latte Lath at center-forward during the match. Having yet to get involved in a goal this season, Togashi may be unreliable for consistent production unless he can gain momentum before the World Cup break.
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