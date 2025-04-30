Fantasy Soccer
Cedric Bakambu Injury: Available against Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Bakambu (knee) is back available as expected for Thursday's clash against Fiorentina in the Conference League, according to Informa Betis.

Bakambu was dealing with knee problems which ruled him out for last Thursday's game against Valladolid, but the issue proved to be minor since he is back available for Thursday's clash against Fiorentina. That said, his return should not impact the starting XI since he has mainly been a bench option this season.

