Cedric Bakambu Injury: Injury not serious

Bakambu (muscular) was forced off at halftime during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano but the injury was revealed not serious as he should return to training this week and could be an option for Sunday's derby against Sevilla, according to Andres Guzman from El Gol Digital.

Bakambu was forced off at halftime in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano after picking up a muscular issue in the first half, though follow-up tests confirmed it was only minor. The striker is expected to return to full training this week and has a real shot at being available for Sunday's derby against Sevilla. That said, even if he's cleared and ready to go, Bakambu is likely to slide back into a reserve role now that Cucho Hernandez is fully recovered and back in the mix.

