Cedric Bakambu headshot

Cedric Bakambu Injury: Trains normally Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Bakambu (muscular) was spotted back in full team training Tuesday, according to Zona Mixta.

Bakambu was forced out of Saturday's draw against Rayo Vallecano with a muscle issue, but initial fears have eased after medical tests confirmed it was only minor. The backup striker is already back in full team training as of Tuesday and is trending toward being available for Sunday's derby against Sevilla, quickly flipping what looked like a potential setback into a short-lived scare.

