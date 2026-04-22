Cedric Bakambu News: Delivers one assist off bench

Bakambu assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over Girona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 50th minute.

Bakambu came off the bench at halftime in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Girona and made an immediate impact in the second half, racing clear of the Girona defence on a fast break before squaring to Ez Abde to give his side the lead, while adding one key pass. The Congolese has now registered three goals and one assist in 16 La Liga appearances, making him a reliable option off the bench in his side's attack.