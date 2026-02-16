Cedric Bakambu headshot

Cedric Bakambu News: Nets on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Bakambu scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win against Mallorca.

Bakambu finished masterfully in the 45th minute assisted by Antony and doubled the lead. Bakambu has started only three of his 10 appearances and this was his first goal since August.

Cedric Bakambu
Betis
