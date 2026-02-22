Cedric Bakambu headshot

Cedric Bakambu News: Opens scoring in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Bakambu scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Bakambu pounced on a spilled rebound by the keeper to score the fixture's opening goal Saturday as Real Betis played to a languid 1-1 draw versus Rayo Vallecano. The goal marked the forward's second successive appearance with a goal and his third goal overall across 11 La Liga appearances (four starts). Bakambu has been named to the starting XI in three successive league fixtures, but was substituted-off at halftime Saturday.

Cedric Bakambu
Betis
