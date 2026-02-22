Cedric Bakambu News: Opens scoring in win
Bakambu scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.
Bakambu pounced on a spilled rebound by the keeper to score the fixture's opening goal Saturday as Real Betis played to a languid 1-1 draw versus Rayo Vallecano. The goal marked the forward's second successive appearance with a goal and his third goal overall across 11 La Liga appearances (four starts). Bakambu has been named to the starting XI in three successive league fixtures, but was substituted-off at halftime Saturday.
