Cedric Hountondji Injury: Dealing with injury

Hountondji is dealing with an injury, which was made clear after missing Sunday's match. Luckily for the club, this is a minor absence, only appearing three times all season. He has yet to see the field since September due to injuries and going unused, so even once he is fit, minutes will be rare.