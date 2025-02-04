Fantasy Soccer
Cedric Hountondji

Cedric Hountondji Injury: Dealing with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Hountondji is dealing with an injury, accoridng to manager Alexandre Dujeux. "Cedric still has problems."

Hountondji is dealing with an injury, which was made clear after missing Sunday's match. Luckily for the club, this is a minor absence, only appearing three times all season. He has yet to see the field since September due to injuries and going unused, so even once he is fit, minutes will be rare.

Cedric Hountondji
Angers
