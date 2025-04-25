Fantasy Soccer
Cedric Hountondji headshot

Cedric Hountondji Injury: Still in rehabilitation process

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Hountondji (Achilles) took part in training Tuesday before continuing his rehabilitation process with the fitness coach, according to Ouest France.

Hountondji is nearing a return from his long-term injury but remains in the rehabilitation phase with the fitness coach, although he participated in part of team training on Tuesday. That said, even when fully fit, the defender is only a bench option, so his absence does not impact the starting XI.

Cedric Hountondji
Angers
