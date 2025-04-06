Cedric Kipre News: Sent off Sunday

Kipre was sent off in the 98th minute of Sunday's 1-0 loss against Strasbourg and will be suspended for at least one game against Lens on Friday.

Kipre is set to be suspended again after missing two French competitions' games earlier this month due to suspension. The defender was sent off after fighting with an opponent in the 98th minute on Sunday. This is a big blow for the team since Reims was finding a good balance in defense in their last games and was showing a better figure. His absence will force a change in the starting squad, with Malcolm Jeng likely getting increased minutes on Friday.