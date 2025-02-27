Fantasy Soccer
Cedric Kipre News: Will miss two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Kipre was sent off during Friday's trip to Rennes and the league announced he will be suspended for two games.

Kipre will miss the next two games against Monaco and Auxerre due to suspension and will be back available for the matchup with Brest on March. 16. His absence will force a change in the defense since he has been a regular starter this season, with Abdoul Kone likely to step in the starting squad.

